Ratings: Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Debut Is No Dream

by | August 11, 2021 @ 9:01 AM

But network finishes second in key demo on Tuesday

The series premiere of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot wasn’t fantastic, but it performed decent enough for the network to finish second in TV ratings last night. Nothing could unseat “America’s Got Talent” and NBC on Tuesday, which should come as no surprise to regular readers.

Fox ended up third in primetime total viewers, behind second-place CBS.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

