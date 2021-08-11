Ratings: Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Debut Is No Dream

But network finishes second in key demo on Tuesday

Fox ended up third in primetime total viewers, behind second-place CBS.

The series premiere of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot wasn’t fantastic, but it performed decent enough for the network to finish second in TV ratings last night. Nothing could unseat “America’s Got Talent” and NBC on Tuesday, which should come as no surprise to regular readers.

The “Fantasy Island” debut averaged a 0.4 rating in the key demo and 2 million total viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “AGT” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9 rating and 6.9 million total viewers. At 10, “Capitol One College Bowl” got a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.4 and third in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Lego Masters” at 8 posted a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. “Fantasy Island” followed.

Fox’s “Fantasy Island” is a reimagined version of the ABC classic that ran from 1977-1984. The reboot stars Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, the great-niece of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) from the original “Fantasy Island,” who has taken over as the new guardian of the magical luxury resort operated by her family.

You can read TheWrap’s interview with Fox’s “Fantasy Island” creators Liz Craft and Sarah Fain here to find out where the show is headed in its first season.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.6 million, airing all repeats.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.2, but second in total viewers with 2.3 million, airing mostly reruns. A new “Love Island” at 9 had a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 752,000. The “DC’s Stargirl” season premiere at 8 got a 0.1 rating and 750,000 total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” received a 0.1 rating and 753,000 total viewers.

We do not have early ratings for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.