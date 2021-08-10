THE VIEW - 10/8/18 "The View" welcomes co-host Meghan McCain back to the Hot Topics table, Jamie Lee Curtis is the guest, and Yvette Nicole Brown co-hosts today, Monday, October 8, 2018. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the ABC Television Network. VW18 (ABCLou Rocco) MEGHAN MCCAIN

‘The View’ Tops All Daytime Talk and News Shows for First Season in 24-Year History

by | August 10, 2021 @ 2:13 PM

ABC enjoying the view from the top

“The View” has finished Season 24 as the No. 1 daytime talk or news program in both households and total viewers — the first time that’s ever been the case.

The first-place finish counts all daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programming. It does not count daytime shows like “The Young and the Restless,” “Judge Judy” and “The Price is Right.”

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES The Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Crushes NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Wall’ in First Night After Tokyo Olympics
jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to LeVar Burton (Photos)
advertiser broadcast cable tv dollars

Why Advertisers Just Can’t Quit Linear TV
The Suicide Squad 2021

As Warner Bros Films Like ‘The Suicide Squad’ Hit Box Office Ceiling, Is COVID or HBO Max to Blame?
tokyo olympics gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Declined 42% From Rio

NBC Annoyed Olympic Viewers by Pushing Peacock – But Did It Drive Sign-Ups?
tokyo olympics ratings week 2

Tokyo Olympics Week 2 Highs and Lows in TV Ratings | Chart
meghan mccain

‘The View’ Fans React to Meghan McCain’s Exit: ‘Please Stay Off TV Forever Now’
meghan mccain

‘The View': Meghan McCain Signs Off After 4 Years: ‘It’s Been a Wild Ride’ (Video)
cnn+

What Streaming Upstart CNN Can Learn From Fox Nation and Other Competitors

WrapPRO Roundtable: Is Tech Blasting Age Barriers in Hollywood?