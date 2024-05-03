Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed the name and opening date of its forthcoming “Fast & Furious”-themed roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which will join the theme park family in 2026. According to the official release, the attraction “will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster.”

The attraction — the park’s first high-speed coaster — will employ a “state-of-the-art ride system is being uniquely designed to immerse guests within the high-speed ‘Fast & Furious’ universe.” Highlights of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift (which, full disclosure, is a very good name) will include “groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.”

This will actually be the second “Fast & Furious”-themed attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood after Fast & Furious: Supercharged, an immersive 3D movie that is part of the Studio Tour. The 3D portion of the Studio Tour features Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez and involves your tram vehicle getting caught in a high stakes mission. It replaced another Studio Tour element, The Fast and the Furious: Extreme Close-Up which featured dancing cars (yes really). Fast & Furious: Supercharged was turned into a stand-alone attraction, quite poorly, at Universal Studios Florida. Another stand-alone version, this time earmarked for Universal Studios Beijing, was unceremoniously canceled after the poor reception to the Florida version.

“As a premier entertainment theme park destination with a rich history in immersing guests in incredible rides based on today’s most inspiring movie, television and gaming properties, we are excited to introduce our very first, high-speed outdoor roller coaster,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, in an official statement. “As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026.”

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be located on the upper lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, taking over the space of the former Animal Actors on Location stage show. The loading area will look like a “large, red brick, garage-style structure” and the ride vehicles will be modeled after “several authentic cars featured in the film.” The official synopsis says that the track will “wind its way over parts of the theme park.” (Some rumors have the track going underneath and above the starway, aka the iconic escalators that connect the lower lot to the upper lot.

Universal Studios Hollywood is in the midst of a dramatic expansion that includes the recent opening of Super Nintendo World and began, in earnest, with the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Other recent changes include the updating of Jurassic World – The Ride and the opening of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash. And this is only the beginning.