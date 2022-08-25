fast and furious

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in "Fast Five;" (inset) a car does spinouts in front of Bob's Market in L.A.'s Angelino Heights (Universal Pictures; Anonymous)

‘Fast and Furious’ Shoot Sparks Protests Over ‘Nightmare’ Car Stunts in Historic LA Neighborhood (Video)

by | August 25, 2022 @ 2:14 PM

Residents of Angelino Heights plan to protest Friday’s shoot for ”Fast X“ given the ongoing crush of copycat street racers who’ve invaded the area

For more than two decades, the “Fast and Furious” film franchise has unleashed legions of devoted and diehard fans from around the world to L.A.’s historic Angelino Heights, just west of the city’s center.

The neighborhood is the home to Bob’s Market — depicted in the franchise as Toretto’s Market & Deli, an establishment owned by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto — as well as the Victorian house on East Kensington Road that Dom and his crew call home. But the locations have also inspired years of illegal street takeovers, spinouts and other dangerous car stunts performed by reckless motorists.

Brenda Gazzar

