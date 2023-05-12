‘Fast X’ First Reactions Range From ‘Clunky’ to ‘Heartfelt’ to ‘Jason Momoa Is God-Level’

On the same day TheWrap broke the news exclusively that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has returned to the “Fast and Furious” franchise, the film had one of its first screenings, and you know what that means: The first reactions are in.
So how do viewers feel about “Fast X,” the latest installment of the retroactively named “Fast Saga”? Is the #Family thrilled? Or did the new Dom Toretto and Friends adventure blow a gasket?
Well to answer that question, it seems some people loved it, some people noted a lot of flaws, and as is usual for this series, often they were the same people. But everyone seems to agree that Jason Momoa is an absolute delight as the film’s villain, and that the spectacle rules.
“Jason Momoa is a high front runner for Best Supporting Actor at next years Oscars,” The Atom Review crowed.
“Jason Momoa is an utterly brilliant bad-ass, nuts and just delightful,” VAriety’s Jazz Tangcay said, adding, “see is on the biggest screen and buckle up because it’s a wildly entertaining ride.”
Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier was much more negative, declaring “Fast X to be “the worst Fast yet.” However, he adds, “Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission.”
Meanwhile Collider’s Steven Weintraub said “the best part of “Fast X is Jason Momoa,” adding “Rest of the movie is exactly what you’re expecting.”
Read on for more reactions: