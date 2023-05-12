‘Fast X’ First Reactions Range From ‘Clunky’ to ‘Heartfelt’ to ‘Jason Momoa Is God-Level’

On the same day TheWrap broke the news exclusively that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has returned to the “Fast and Furious” franchise, the film had one of its first screenings, and you know what that means: The first reactions are in.

So how do viewers feel about “Fast X,” the latest installment of the retroactively named “Fast Saga”? Is the #Family thrilled? Or did the new Dom Toretto and Friends adventure blow a gasket?

Well to answer that question, it seems some people loved it, some people noted a lot of flaws, and as is usual for this series, often they were the same people. But everyone seems to agree that Jason Momoa is an absolute delight as the film’s villain, and that the spectacle rules.

“Jason Momoa is a high front runner for Best Supporting Actor at next years Oscars,” The Atom Review crowed.

“Jason Momoa is an utterly brilliant bad-ass, nuts and just delightful,” VAriety’s Jazz Tangcay said, adding, “see is on the biggest screen and buckle up because it’s a wildly entertaining ride.”

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier was much more negative, declaring “Fast X to be “the worst Fast yet.” However, he adds, “Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission.”

Meanwhile Collider’s Steven Weintraub said “the best part of “Fast X is Jason Momoa,” adding “Rest of the movie is exactly what you’re expecting.”

Read on for more reactions:

#FASTX Jason Momoa is an utterly brilliant bad-ass, nuts and just delightful. See is on the biggest screen and buckle up because it's a wildly entertaining ride. Also, the '90s Needle Drop is EVERYTHING!! pic.twitter.com/bGArW0YUeL — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 12, 2023

#FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? pic.twitter.com/9Xeuj2In7z — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 12, 2023

#FastX is the worst Fast yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it's the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of "Family" is an afterthought.



But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. pic.twitter.com/zYdDFwSg0T — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 12, 2023

And no this isn’t a joke, Jason Momoa is a high front runner for Best Supporting Actor at next years Oscars. The pure charisma blended with terrifying tension is a delectable combination. An all timer performance- he’ll never top it#FastX #Fast10 #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/X1iQKKP6wI — Atom (@theatomreview) May 12, 2023 ‘

As someone who absolutely loves the @TheFastSaga, #FastX was the most family-focused, ridiculous, dramatic, and heartfelt movie of the franchise that elevates the action again, again, and again. Basically it screams, "FAMILYYYYYYYYYYYYY!" And the ending? SCREAMING.❤️😭🚗 pic.twitter.com/9ZNcx8zSlp — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@TheAltSource) May 12, 2023

The best part of #FastX is #JasonMomoa. Loved his performance and he’s having the time of his life in every scene as he goes after Dom and everyone else. Rest of the movie is exactly what you’re expecting.



'Fast Five' is still my favorite. pic.twitter.com/q1vjUKthOf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 13, 2023

#FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. pic.twitter.com/UjOlR77aEF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 12, 2023

Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023

Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/0EWbLNezOi — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023