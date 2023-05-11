Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shared a preview of her “Fast X” cameo Thursday on Instagram.

Walker appears to play a flight attendant dressed in a signature blue uniform on an airplane, and she is turning her head back toward the camera in the shot.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors,” she wrote. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in November 2013, starred as Brian O’Conner in the first six films. Walker died in a speeding car collision at the age of 40 after the Porsche he traveled in as a passenger crashed in Los Angeles at a speed over 100 miles per hour. Roger Rodas, Walker’s friend and financial advisor, was also in the vehicle when it crashed and burned.

“Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you,” Walker continued in her Instagram caption. “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x”

The latest film in the franchise, “Fast X” premieres in theaters May 19, 2023. The 10th installment stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto, Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Brie Larson, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Mamoa as the villain.