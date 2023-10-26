‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Rabbit Hole’ Axed at Paramount+

“Fatal Attraction” and “Rabbit Hole” won’t return for second seasons at Paramount+. Both drama series, which each ran for one season on the streamer, will remain on Paramount+ amid their cancellation.

“‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Rabbit Hole’ will not be returning for second seasons on Paramount+,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said. “We want to thank both series’ entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life. Both ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Rabbit Hole’ will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover.”

“Fatal Attraction,” which launched its first three episodes on the streamer on April 30 of this year, reimagined the classic 1987 film through a TV series adaptation. Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson starred as Alexandra Forrest and Daniel Gallagher, who were played by Glenn Close and Michael Douglass in the original film.

On March 26, Paramount+ launched the first season of “Rabbit Hole,” which starred Kiefer Sutherland as corporate espionage master John Weir, marking Sutherland’s return to the genre after starring in Fox drama “24.” The show, which was ordered to series in mid-2021, concluded its eight-episode run on May 7.

The streamer’s reassurance that both “Fatal Attraction” and “Rabbit Hole” will continue to be available to stream on Paramount+ comes amid the platform’s decision to remove several titles, including some originals, as a cost-cutting measure. The first titles to be removed were “Real World: Homecoming,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Interrogation,” “Coyote,” “No Activity” and “Guilty Party.”

Paramount+ ruffled some feathers when it removed the first and only season of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” from the platform, making the musical spin-off series unavailable to watch on any streaming service just months after its release. As the series was nominated for two Emmy Awards for “Rise of the Pink Ladies” were for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, fans could no longer stream it on Paramount+.