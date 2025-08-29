Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Father Mother Sister Brother,’ With Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver, Debuts First Trailer

Jim Jarmusch is back. And not a moment too soon.

The American auteur behind such masterworks as “Mystery Train,” “Dead Man” and “Only Lovers Left Alive,” is back with a brand new feature “Father Mother Sister Brother,” starring Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps (among many others). While the movie is premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, ahead of its release (via MUBI) on Dec. 24, we’ve got the just-released trailer. Watch it below.

Play video

The official synopsis for “Father Mother Sister Brother” states that it is “a feature film, though carefully constructed in the form of a triptych.” As for the three stories, they “all concern the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parent (or parents), and each other.” Each of the chapters takes place in the present and each in a different country – “Father” is set in the Northeastern United States; with “Mother” we move to Dublin, Ireland; while “Sister Brother” unfolds in Paris, France. “The film is a series of character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental – a comedy, but interwoven with threads of melancholy,” the official synopsis reads.

Sarah Greene, Indya Moore, Luka Sabbat and Françoise Lebrun also star in “Father Mother Sister Brother.” The film was produced by Charles Gillibert, Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Atilla Salih Yücer.

Jarmusch’s last film was 2019’s horror comedy “The Dead Don’t Die,” a companion piece (of sorts) to his vampire movie “Only Lovers Left Alive.” It also starred Waits and Driver.

Following its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, the film will screen as part of the New York Film Festival, where it will be the Centerpiece screening. “Father Mother Sister Brother” opens in theaters on Dec. 24.