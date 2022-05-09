‘Father of the Bride’ Remake Trailer: Andy Garcia Can’t Fathom Why His Daughter Would Propose (Video)

Times have changed since the last time we got a “Father of the Bride” movie, first with Spencer Tracy and then with Steve Martin. Now Andy Garcia is the head of the household, but he’s processing it all as his daughter is the one who proposed marriage to her future husband.

“You proposed to him. He didn’t propose to you. Can you do that? Does anyone do that,” a perplexed Garcia says in the trailer.

The updated “Father of the Bride” is an HBO Max Original directed by Gaz Alazraki, about a father determined to pay for his daughter’s wedding even as his own marriage is crumbling, his future son-in-law seems wildly different from their traditional family – and his daughter’s future father-in-law turns out to be massively wealthy.

Andy Garcia leads a cast in the new “Father of the Bride” that also stars Gloria Estefan as his wife and Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced and Chloe Fineman.

“Father of the Bride” opens on HBO Max on June 16. Watch the trailer above.