‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer: Dive Back Into Glorious Pandora (Video)

The first trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” has hit the web after first debuting at CinemaCon and then ahead of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and if you still haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat.

The “Avatar” sequel is directed by James Cameron based on his 2009 blockbuster hit, and he now takes us underwater with some stunning outerworld cinematography.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

“I know one thing: wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully says at the end of the trailer.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters December 16, and 20th Century Studios is re-releasing the original “Avatar,” which worldwide remains the highest grossing movie of all time with a $2.84 billion haul, on September 23.

Watch the trailer above.

