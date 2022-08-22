Fauci to Step Down From Federal Role in December After 38 Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be leaving his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as as the chief medical advisor to the president in December, he said Monday.

“I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said.

Fauci has been with the NIAID for 38 years and began his presidential service role under Ronald Reagan, though his public profile was raised considerably as the United States navigated the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years. Fauci emphasized a commitment to science throughout his public appearances during the pandemic and often drew criticism from former President Donald Trump.

Since assuming the position, Fauci has contributed to the nation’s handling of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, Ebola, Zika, West Nile virus, the 2001 anthrax attacks and more. The 81-year-old noted that he will not be retiring after leaving the NIAID and federal government.

“After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” Fauci said in a statement. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

Fauci first joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968 before assuming the role of the NIAID director in 1984. In a statement Monday, President Biden praised his contributions.

“Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved. As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next,” Biden said.