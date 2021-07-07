‘Faust’ Animated Series in the Works at Sony

An animated series adaptation of comic book series “Faust” is in development at Sony Pictures Television, TheWrap has confirmed.

The project will be written by Matteo Pizzolo, creator of the “Godkiller” franchise.

Written by David Quinn with art by TIm Vigil, “Faust” was first published in 1987. The series centers on John Jaspers, a mental patient-turned-vigilante who sells his soul in exchange for super powers and then must use them to save his lover from his former boss.

The series was published across 15 issues between 1987 and 2012. The series became known for its graphic violence and sexual content, with the first issue going on to sell 100,000 copies. In 2000, an English-language feature adaptation directed by Brian Yuzna was released in Spain under the title “Faust: Love of the Damned.”

Pizzolo’s recent writing credits include the illustrated “Godkiller” film trilogy, as well as the speculative fiction comic book series “Calexit” with Amancay Nahuelpan.

Deadline first reported the news.