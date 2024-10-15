‘FBI’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“FBI” returns Tuesday night with a case that involves the assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber that escalates into a global drama and brings down the disapproval of the CIA. It’s also the last episode for Katherine Renee Kane, whose character Tiffany Wallace has been struggling after taking down terrorist Hakim. She killed him in the Season 6 finale, but it brought little satisfaction for all the harm he had caused.

Here’s what you need to know about when and where to watch your favorite special agents in action.

When does “FBI” Season 7 premiere?

“FBI” Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on CBS at 8 p.m. and airs weekly on Tuesdays.

Where are new episodes of “FBI” Season 7 streaming?

Yes, new episodes are streaming live Tuesdays on Paramount+ if you have the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, you can stream new episodes the next day, on Wednesdays.

The episode release schedule for “FBI” Season 7 so far:

While we don’t yet have titles all of Season 7, check out the episode release schedule so far.

• Season 7, Episode 1: “Abandoned,” Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Season 7, Episode 2: “Trusted” — Tuesday, Oct. 22

• Season 7, Episode 3: “Détente”— Tuesday, Oct. 29

Who is in the “FBI” Season 7 cast?

Series regulars include Missy Peregrym as Margaret “Maggie” Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Alana de la Garza as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Isobel Castille, and John Boyd as Stuart Scola.

Katherine Renee Kane, who played Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, is leaving the series after the Season 7 premiere. We’ll soon meet her replacement, and Scola’s new partner, Syd Ortiz (Lisette Olivera), who comes to the field team from the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Recurring characters include Rose Decker as Ella, James Chen as Ian Lim, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran and Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor.

Watch the “FBI” trailer for the Season 7 premiere below: