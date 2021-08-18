‘FBoy Island’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has picked up a second season of “FBoy Island,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The dating series, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, debuted on the streamer in July and wrapped up its 10-episode first season last week. According to HBO Max, “FBoy Island” had the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since the platform launched last year.

The show followed three women as they’re introduced to 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” there to compete for cold, hard cash. Per HBO Max, “‘FBoy Island’ is a social experiment that asks an age-old question: can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

“With a title like ‘FBoy Island,’ we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said.

“I couldn’t be happier about returning to FBOY ISLAND for season two,” Glaser added. “The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth.”

Produced by STXalternative, the series concept was created by “The Bachelor” veteran Elan Gale, who also executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative. “Love Is Blind” and “12 Dates of Christmas” executive producer Sam Dean serves as showrunner. Ben Bitonti and Nikki Glaser also executive produce.

“The response to FBOY ISLAND has been incredible and we can’t wait to dial up the volume even more to take the second season to the next level,” Jason Goldberg, chief creative officer of STXalternative, said. “We’re thrilled to continue this collaboration with HBO Max, Elan, Sam, Nikki and Ben. They have been amazing creative partners.”