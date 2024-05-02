New FCC Rules Will Guard Against Internet Slow Lanes Impacting Streamers

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted rules reinstating net neutrality, a move that will prevent broadband providers like Verizon or Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, from blocking or slowing internet traffic and creating pay-to-play internet fast lanes that could negatively impact streamers like Netflix and Hulu.

But trade groups representing internet service providers are expected to file lawsuits challenging the rule change as early as this summer when the rules are expected to be finalized, TheWrap has learned.

The rules, which the FCC approved on April 25, would set up a national framework for net neutrality for all users of the internet including distributors of content.