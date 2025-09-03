Pop Culture Merchandise Store BoxLunch Celebrates 10-Year Partnership With Feeding America | Exclusive

BoxLunch is more than the store in the mall that has some of the very best pop culture merchandise. Through its ongoing partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, the retailer and its customers have donated a landmark 265 million meals over the last decade.

According to an official press release, the partnership was “created to serve fans and communities nationwide through volunteer events, fan activations and online and in-store purchases. BoxLunch continues the momentum in celebration of their milestone anniversary and donation achievement through a 10th anniversary collection directly benefiting local food banks.”

“This milestone underscores our long-standing commitment to giving back and assisting local communities in their work to end hunger,” Steve Vranes, CEO of BoxLunch, said in a statement. “We hope to continue to raise awareness about the important mission of Feeding America and about the incredible work taking place at local food banks across the country.”

What’s more, in honor of Hunger Action Month in September (a campaign led by Feeding America), BoxLunch will host volunteer events at select food banks nationwide. These events, taking place in Los Angeles, Houston and Orlando, support the retailer’s attempt to “emphasize the importance of on-the-ground support, encouraging fans and employees to volunteer within their local communities.”

“Hunger Action Month is a crucial time to raise awareness and take action, and BoxLunch’s national volunteer efforts are a strong example of corporate engagement that truly makes a difference,” Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate and foundation partnerships at Feeding America, added. “We’re honored to have spent the last decade working alongside a partner that is so deeply committed to ending hunger across the country.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, BoxLunch will “unveil a limited-edition, 10th anniversary Soot the Dragon collectible figure in October. Designed in collaboration with Kaleidos Creative, each collectible figure sold will help donate five meals to people facing hunger through Feeding America.”

Also in October, BoxLunch will continue the anniversary celebration with a series of activations. In New York, there will be a special 10th anniversary pop-up activation where guests can customize items and shop exclusive new merchandise. Follow the retailer on Instagram (@BoxLunchGifts) to learn more about the plans for their anniversary.

The store was founded in 2015 and is described as “a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture apparel, accessories, home goods, gifts and novelty and collectibles.” The name BoxLunch actually came from its partnership with Feeding America. It has more than 280 retail locations across the United States.

For every $10 spent in-store or online, BoxLunch donates at least one meal through Feeding America®. To learn more about BoxLunch’s philanthropic efforts, please visit boxlunch.com/boxlunch-gives.