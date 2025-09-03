Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite’ Trailer Shows a World That’s Ready to Explode

From Italy to the world, Kathryn Bigelow is ready to share “A House of Dynamite.” The trailer for her upcoming Netflix movie dropped its first trailer on Wednesday after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

The nuclear disaster thriller stars Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke and more in an ensemble cast. Thankfully, the teaser sets the tone without really giving anything away.

“I grew up in an era when hiding under your school desk was considered the go-to protocol for surviving an atomic bomb. It seems absurd now — and it was — but at the time, the threat felt so immediate that such measures were taken seriously,” Bigelow told Tudum of the film. “Today, the danger has only escalated.”

“Multiple nations possess enough nuclear weapons to end civilization within minutes. And yet, there’s a kind of collective numbness — a quiet normalization of the unthinkable,” she continued. “How can we call this ‘defense’ when the inevitable outcome is total destruction? I wanted to make a film that confronts this paradox — to explore the madness of a world that lives under the constant shadow of annihilation, yet rarely speaks of it.”

Bigelow directed from a script by Noah Oppenheim, both of whom produced alongside Greg Shapiro. Executive producers included Brian Bell and Sarah Bremner, while Jeremy Hindle and Sumaiya Kaveh co-produced. This also marks the filmmaker’s 11th movie, following hits like “Point Break,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Bigelow famously became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director with “The Hurt Locker” in 2009 (which also won Best Picture that year).

In his positive review for TheWrap, Steve Pond called the film “all tension, all the time” with a “brutally simple” setup and a muscularity that is pure Bigelow.

“A House of Dynamite” hits select theaters in the U.K. on Oct. 3 before going global on Oct 10. It will then stream Oct. 24 on Netflix.