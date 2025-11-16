7 Feel-Good Comedy Movies on Prime Video Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Looking for a comedy on Prime Video that’ll make you smile, but don’t want to scroll through a bunch and have to decide? We get that.
So, it’s a good thing you’re here. Like any streamer, Prime Video has a pretty extensive catalogue, and it can be easy to get lost in. If you’ve had a long day, you may not necessarily want to go hunting for a movie and figure out precisely what you’re in the mood for. We’re hoping to make that easier for you.
Below, you’ll find our recommendations for 7 feel-good comedy movies that’ll definitely help boost your mood at least a little.
Easy A
Somehow it’s been 15 years since “Easy A” first came out and yet, it hasn’t gotten old. Emma Stone is pitch perfect in this, and if you don’t smile while watching it, I simply don’t trust you. Not only is it fun and funny, but it’s a solid — if a little surface level, but that’s what this kind of film is designed to be — meditation on how women are judged for the sexuality.
Novocaine
We’re playing a little fast and loose with the term “feel-good” here, because “Novocaine” is entirely predicated on a whole lot of bodily harm. So, if you haven’t seen it, be warned: if you squirm at onscreen violence, this one will be hard for you. If you don’t, you just might enjoy it! Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder have excellent chemistry that really helps this one along.
Bruce Almighty
Any comedy recommendation list from me will almost always include Jim Carrey and/or Robin Williams, and this one is no exception. Right now, “Bruce Almighty” is residing on Prime Video, and it is always a good time. Morgan Freeman as God, Carrey doing his thing and, for “Abbott Elementary” fans, a reminder that Lisa Ann Walter is in this!
Deep Cover
Mileage may vary on “Deep Cover,” just depending on personal taste, but it’s a fun concept. Three improv artists are drawn into the criminal underworld, and essentially have to “Yes, and” their way through it. It’s a rare comedic turn for Orlando Bloom, and one he specifically knocks out of the park.
Accepted
With college kids headed home for winter break in the coming weeks, “Accepted” is a fun one to revisit. Starring Justin Long as Bartleby Gaines, the movie is about a kid who doesn’t get into any college, so he creates his own. Long stars alongside Jonah Hill, which makes this a true teen comedy.
Something From Tiffany’s
With the holiday season getting closer, you might be looking for a cute Christmas rom-com, and for that, I’d recommend “Something From Tiffany’s.” It’s one of the few rom-coms Zoey Deutch has done (yes, she knows people think she’s done more), and it’s very sweet, with just the right amount of cheese.
Red, White & Royal Blue
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a solid rom-com but aren’t quite ready for holiday theming just yet, I’d point you toward “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Both Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez have the comedy elements well in hand, and their love story is just as sweet. It’ll definitely make you smile, and it even has a sequel on the way.