‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ Sets Nuptials at Prime Video, Jamie Babbit to Direct

“Red, White & Royal Blue” is officially getting a sequel — and apparent wedding bells.

“Red, White & Royal Wedding” got the greenlight at Amazon’s Prime Video on Wednesday with Jamie Babbit attached to replace the original film’s Matthew López as director. López co-wrote the script with Gemma Burgess and “Red, White & Royal Blue” author Casey McQuiston.

The “Red, White & Royal Blue” sequel will again star Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez as the U.K.’s Prince Henry and son to Uma Thurman’s president, Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Again attached to produce are Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, along with Michael McGrath, López and Sullivan Street Productions’ Jennifer Salke. McQuiston will executive produce.

“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences,” Julie Rapaport, head of film, production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said of the sequel. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm — her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston’s beloved book … We can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story.”

Babbit celebrated that the “Red, White & Royal Blue” sequel brings her back to direct another queer love story. “After directing ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Thurman confirmed back in July that a sequel to the 2023 Emmy-nominated feature was in the works, telling Letterboxd in an interview that “when it’s ready, I will do it.”