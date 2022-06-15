Women in Comedy

Forget Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle – Female Comics Say Stand-Up Has ‘Never Been Safe’ for Women

by | June 15, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Following high-profile attacks on male comics, women point out the dangers they’ve always faced — on stage and off

Several years ago, while performing her stand-up routine at a resort in North Carolina, longtime comedian Bobbie Oliver was attacked on stage by a man in a gorilla suit.

It was at a Halloween show, so the gorilla suit wasn’t the most bizarre thing about the incident, but it shook Oliver up so much, she gave up touring. “He starts grabbing my boobs and my crotch,” she told TheWrap. “I’m looking at the (venue) manager thinking somebody’s going to come and help me, but the manager is just laughing. He’s in the back like, ‘This place is wacky — anything can happen here.’ I’m being assaulted, sexually assaulted, in front of an audience, and the audience thought it was part of the act. Because why wouldn’t it be?”

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Knolle

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Imagine Entertainment Sale Update

Imagine Entertainment’s $700 Million Deal With Centricus Hits a Wall (Exclusive)

Ratings: Golden State Warriors Game 5 Win Nets 13 Million Viewers
Disney IPL Rights Disney+

Why Disney Losing Streaming Rights to India’s Top Cricket League Could Be a Very Big Deal | Analysis

Domestic Workers Call for Hollywood to Clean Up Its Act Depicting Their Lives on Screen
Jurassic World Dominion Top Gun Maverick box office

‘Top Gun’ and ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels Could Push June to First $1 Billion Box Office Since 2019
stranger things kate bush

Just How Much Did ‘Stranger Things’ Boost Demand for Kate Bush? | Charts
hollywood exodus layoffs Peter Rice Toby Emmerich

Peter Rice, Toby Emmerich and the Hollowing Out of Hollywood’s C-Suites

Why Netflix Is Investing Heavily in Foreign-Language Series | Charts

Disney’s ‘Badass’ New TV Chief Dana Walden May Be a Bigger Threat to CEO Bob Chapek
Tucker Carlson Fox News

Fox News Sees Slight Ratings Bump in Shows Aired During First Jan. 6 Hearing
top gun maverick

Can ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reach $1 Billion Despite Stiff Competition?