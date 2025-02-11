Female Leads Finally Hit Parity With Men in Top-Grossing Films of 2024

“This is the first time we can say that gender equality has been reached in top-grossing films,” the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative finds

wicked-cynthia-erivo-ariana-grande-image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in "Wicked" (Universal Pictures)

For as many major films with male protagonists that were offered in 2024, an equal number featuring female protagonists was also offered — for the first time ever.

According to USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s latest report, which assesses gender, race/ethnicity and age of the leading and co-leading actors for each movie from the 1,800 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2024, female leads finally hit parity, at least as far as representation goes.

Per the findings out Tuesday, of the 100 top-grossing films in 2024, 54 featured a girl or woman in a lead or co-lead role. This marks a significant jump up from 2023, where only 30 movies featured a female-identified protagonist.

“This is the first time we can say that gender equality has been reached in top-grossing films,” Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who leads the research brief, said. “In 2024, three of the Top 5 films had a girl or woman in a leading role, as did five of the top 10 films — including the No. 1 film of the year, Disney’s ‘Inside Out 2.’”

“We have always known that female-identified leads would make money,” she continued. “This is not the result of an economic awakening, but is due to a number of different constituencies and efforts — at advocacy groups, at studios, through DEI initiatives — to assert the need for equality on screen.”

Universal Pictures notched the highest percentage of female leads and co-leads, coming in at 66.7%. They were followed by Warner Bros. Pictures at 55.6% and Lionsgate with 54.5%.

Sony Pictures fared the worst, with just 38.5% of its films across the 100 top movies of last year featuring a female lead.

You can read the full study and its findings, here.

