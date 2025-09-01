Fifth Season Adds ITV Studios’ David Wilcox as Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales SVP

Fifth Season’s television distribution division has appointed ITV Studios’ David Wilcox as its new senior vice president of sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

In his new role, Wilcox will be responsible for driving sales across Fifth Season’s premium content slate in the region as well as identifying new commercial opportunities across linear, digital and co-productions. He will report to the company’s executive vice president of television distribution, Jennifer Ebell.

“David joins Fifth Season at a pivotal moment in our growth story, as we scale our global reach and build on our track record of success,” Ebell said in a statement. “His deep experience and strong relationships across EMEA make him the perfect choice to drive our ambitions in these key markets.”

Wilcox most recently served as ITV Studios’ senior vice president of the EMEA region for seven years, leading the content sales team and pre-sale and co-production strategies.

Prior to that, he was NBCUniversal Television Distribution’s vice president of the Nordics and Benelux for four years, where he negotiated major volume deal partnerships. He began his career at ITV, spending nine years in its sales division across multiple territories.

“I’m delighted to join Fifth Season at this exciting stage of accelerated growth,” Wilcox said. “The ambitious team has a creative approach to distribution and a reputation for delivering best in class content, and I look forward to driving new opportunities with EMEA partners to amplify the success of the premium slate.”

Wilcox is the latest executive to join Fifth Season, following former Number 9 Films and Paramount executive Kate Laffey, who joined the international television distribution team in June as senior vice president of acquisitions.

In addition to Wilcox, Fifth Season’s Alistair Jennings and Travis Webb are expanding their roles.

Jennings, who will now serve as senior vice president of Asia-Pacific (APAC) sales and partnerships, will lead the company’s synergy strategy in the region, acting as the primary liaison between the television distribution team, stakeholders CJ ENM and Toho, and internal departments. He will also support the regional content strategy by managing relationships with partner producers and scouting new IP and acquisition leads.

Meanwhile, Webb will oversee Fifth Season’s global home entertainment and digital strategy as senior vice president of sales for the Americas, driving growth across DVD, aggregation and streaming platforms to unlock the full value of the company’s catalogue.

Fifth Season’s distribution operation is headquartered in London, with over 60 executives based New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Stockholm and Toronto. Its content slate includes “American Classic” featuring Laura Linney; Stan Original series “He Had It Coming” starring Lydia West; Made Up Stories’ “The Good Daughter” starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy and the docuseries “Death Cap,” which it co-produced with Dreamchaser and Den of Martians.