Fifth Season Secures 5-Year, $500 Million Credit Facility From J.P. Morgan

Fifth Season, the independent studio behind projects such as Apple TV’s “Severance” and the 2025 films “Friendship” and “Nonnas,” has extended its partnership with J.P. Morgan, securing a five-year, $500 million credit facility.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Graham, Kasee, and the Fifth Season team with broad support from the entertainment banking community,” J.P Morgan Global Corporate Bank head of media and communications David Shaheen said. He added that the company has “quickly emerged as a world-class independent studio.”

The renewal comes as Fifth Season has had a productive 2025, with 36 Emmy nominations and eight wins and 17 films and TV series that premiered in theaters and across major streaming platforms.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the continued confidence our financing partners have in Fifth Season’s growth, vision, and creative ambition,” Fifth Season Chief Financial & Operating Officer Kasee Calabrese added. “Their support has allowed us to produce and finance more than 100 seasons of television, movies, and documentaries that have won awards, moved audiences, and impacted culture.”

In 2022, Endeavor spun out its film and TV production division Endeavor Content, which would be rebranded to Fifth Season. It would reach a deal with Korea’s CJ ENM that valued the company at around $1 billion and gave CJ an 80% majority stake, while Endeavor retained the remaining 20%.

In addition to “Severance,” Fifth Season’s notable credits include “80 for Brady,” “Book Club,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Omnivore,” “Chief of War” and “Tokyo Vice.” It’s global distribution arm also handles a third-party library of hundreds of titles, including “Killing Eve,” “Normal People,” “The Morning Show” and “The Night Manager.”

Upcoming 2026 projects on its slate include “The Good Daughter,” starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy; Netflix’s “East of Eden,” starring Florence Pugh; “His & Hers,” starring Tessa Thompson; the Ben Affleck film “Animals”; the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic “Samo Lives,” with Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jeffrey Wright in leading roles; and Amazon MGM Studios’ “You Deserve Each Other,” starring Fahy.