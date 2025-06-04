Film Adaptation of Hit Paranormal Video Game ‘Phasmophobia’ in the Works From Blumhouse

Blumhouse is developing a feature film adaptation of the hit paranormal video game “Phasmophobia,” the studio announced Tuesday.

From British indie game developer Kinetic Games Limited, “Phasmophobia” launched in 2020 on Steam and since then has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide. It is also available on consoles including Playstation 5 and Xbox Series.

The film adaptation will be produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster in association with Kinetic Games Limited.

“Phasmophobia” is a first person multiplayer horror survival in which players must identify a type of ghost haunting a given location.

The news was announced during Blumehouse’s first “The Business of Fear: event, featuring Blumhouse CEO/Founder Jason Blum and President Abhijay Prakash, Atomic Monster CEO/Founder James Wan and horror analyst/author Stephen Follows.