How to Watch the ‘Final Destination’ Movies in Order

Hopefully, you’ve recovered from the trauma of the “Final Destination” franchise in the last decade and change since the fifth film came out, because it’s time to reenter the fray with “Final Destination: Bloodlines.”

In theaters on Friday, the sixth film in the series serves as both an origin tale and a new installment. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and based on a story concocted by “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Wolfs” director Jon Watts, “Final Destination: Bloodlines” reveals that Death’s incessant chase really started in the 1960s when a young woman cheated death by saving a group of her peers from a brutal death in a Seattle Space Needle-type structure.

Now, she claims the specter of death is haunting family members of the would-be victims, because they were never supposed to exist in the first place. And, as always, they face some pretty gruesome means of exiting this earth.

Of course, that’s nothing new for this franchise. Here’s where you can see all that’s gone down already, in order.

The “Final Destination” franchise really made it easy to keep track of their films, naming most of them with a number attached to the title. Here’s how you can watch them in order:

“Final Destination” (2000)

“Final Destination 2” (2003)

“Final Destination 3” (2006)

“The Final Destination” (2009)

“Final Destination 5” (2011)

“Final Destination: Bloodlines”

How to watch the “Final Destination” movies in chronological order

If you’d rather watch the films in the chronological order in which they take place (which we would not recommend for a first-time viewing since a big twist in a later film is dependent on having seen the first), here’s the correct viewing order.

“Final Destination 5”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“The Final Destination”

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” (there are some scenes and premonitions set earlier in the timeline — in fact, the opening disaster is set during the earliest point in the timeline yet, 1968, but the main story is set in the present).

Where to stream the “Final Destination” movies

You’ll only have to look to one streamer if you want to watch the first five films, as they’re all currently housed on HBO Max.

You can also find them on Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, The Roku Channel and Prime Video, but only if you have a premium subscription to those streamers.

Is “Final Destination: Bloodlines” streaming?

Not just yet. You’ll only be able to catch that movie in the theaters. But, given that it’s once again a Warner Bros. film, it’ll almost certainly join its predecessors on HBO Max when the time comes. We’ll keep you posted on when that is!