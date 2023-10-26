Taylor Sheridan and Tommy Lee Jones Finally Collide in ‘Finestkind’ Trailer (Video)

Tommy Lee Jones has yet to anchor a series in Taylor Sheridan’s vast TV universe — but at least he’s starring in an upcoming film from the producer, the crime drama “Finestkind.” You can watch the brand-new trailer for the Paramount+ film above.

In “Finestkind,” Jones plays the father of two sons who were raised in very different worlds (Ben Foster and Toby Wallace), who reunite over a fateful summer, first putting their father’s fishing boat in jeopardy and then embarking into even more dangerous waters.

According to the official synopsis, the movie is “set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang.”

The movie also stars Jenna Ortega, Cruz Cordova, Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich and Clayne Crawford. Fun fact: an earlier iteration of the movie was meant to star Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort and Zendaya.

“Finestkind” was written and directed by the great Brian Helgeland, the Oscar-winning writer of “L.A. Confidential” and “Mystic River” and the writer/director of “A Knight’s Tale,” “42” and “Legend.” It was produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Sheridan of Bosque Ranch, David C. Glasser of 101 Studios and in association with MTV Entertainment Studios. The film was executive produced by Jennifer Roth, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari and co-produced by Joseph Micucci.

Paramount acquired the movie last year and it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where the response was decidedly mixed, with some applauding its tense family drama and others complaining that it’s all a bit been-there, done-that.

Soon you can decide whether or not Paramount+ caught a prize bass or a stinky trout, when “Finestkind” lands on the streaming service on Dec. 15.