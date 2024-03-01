“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard admitted that he doesn’t watch the early seasons of his Netflix series very often.

The actor took on the wings of death on “Hot Ones,” hosted by Sean Evans, to promote “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” as well as his feature directorial debut “Hell of a Summer” and his next album with his band The Aubreys.

“I don’t watch the early ‘Stranger Things’ stuff really often, but I’ve seen little clips and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Man, I didn’t know what I was doing back then,’” he told Evans on Thursday. “In a lot of ways, I think that really helped me.”

“Now, as you get older, you get so much more self-obsessed and you get a little more in your head. I’ve learned so much more obviously since then, but I wish that I had a little bit of that naïveté,” he continued. “But, you have to grow and learn or else you would be 12 for the rest of your life, and we don’t want that.”

Wolfhard’s costar Millie Bobby Brown, who also recently weighed in on filming the end of “Stranger Things,” previously called the actor a “lousy kisser” while doing Vanity Fair’s lie detector test. Wolfhard responded to the claim on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in early 2023, saying that their kiss early on was his first onscreen kiss.

“You know what, I was fine with it … I didn’t know how to approach that in any way,” he told Barrymore. “The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. But I was 12, so, you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not onscreen in front of the entire world.”

“Stranger Things” Season 5 has been back in production since Jan. 8. Wolfhard jokingly and correctly guessed the Duffer brothers’ idea for a spin-off of the Netflix tentpole series, which he recalled when he visited Jimmy Fallon at the beginning of 2023.

Since then, Netflix has debuted a prequel play called “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” which takes viewers back to 1959 Hawkins when Joyce Maldonado (Isabella Pappas) is just trying to graduate high school as young Henry Creel (Louis McCartney) comes to town.

Here’s everything we know about “Stranger Things” Season 5 and how “The First Shadow” might connect to it.