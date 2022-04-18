After teasing it on Twitter, Finneas did it: he brought 4*Town — the fictional early aughts boyband he co-created with his sister Billie Eilish for Pixar’s “Turning Red” — to the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Sort of.

During his set on Sunday, Finneas played about a minute of “Nobody Like U,” the big 4*Town jam from “Turning Red.” He was, sadly, without his other 4*Town bandmates (Finneas voiced a character, along with Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva) and it was an acoustic performance. But still: any 4*Town is good 4*Town.

Finneas performs 'Nobody Like U' from Pixar's 'TURNING RED' live for the first time at #Coachella2022.



He composed the film's songs with Billie Eilish, and voiced Jesse, one of the members of 4*Town.pic.twitter.com/6BahroVAiQ — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) April 18, 2022

“Turning Red” is Pixar’s coming-of-age tale about a young girl named Mei (Rosalie Chiang) who, when she reaches puberty, discovers that if she gets too agitated or excited, transforms into a giant red panda. Part of a family curse, Mei now must maneuver her new … ability, while traversing the already choppy waters of young womanhood. Co-written and directed by Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”), “Turning Red” has been a sensation since it debuted on Disney+ in March, and is easily one of the studio’s best, most idiosyncratic productions yet.

With any luck, if the 4*Town songs get nominated for an Oscar, could Finneas assemble the whole team for a live performance at the ceremony?

“Turning Red” is on Disney+ right now. It’s available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and digital next month.