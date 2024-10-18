‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Episode Release Guide: When Does the Fire Team Drama Come Out?

CBS’ firefighter drama “Fire Country” is lighting these up in Season 3, with returning stars and some newbies joining the squad.

The series, which was inspired by star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country, picks up Season 3 on the day of Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego’s (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding. When a fire breaks out and threatens the lives of those around, the team jumps into action to put out the flames.

There’s a lot of drama heating up in the third season; check out where and how to watch it below.

When does “Fire Country” Season 3 come out?

Season 3 of “Fire Country” comes out on Friday, Oct. 18 on CBS at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Where is “Fire Country” streaming?

Season 3 of “Fire Country” will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes of the firefighter drama will land on the platform the day after it airs on CBS on Fridays.

If viewers have a Paramount+ subscription bundled with Showtime, they will be able to stream the show live along with the network broadcast.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Fire Country” are also currently streaming on Paramount+.

How many episodes are in “Fire Country” Season 3?

CBS has yet to confirm the amount of episodes that will be in Season 3, but it is expected to be a full season. Here’s the episode release schedule so far:

Season 3, Episode 1: “What the Bride Said” — Friday, Oct. 18

Season 3, Episode 2: “Firing Squad” — Friday, Oct. 25

What is “Fire Country” about?

Here’s CBS’ official description of “Fire Country”: ‘Fire Country’ stars Max Thieriot (‘Seal Team’) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Who is in the “Fire Country” cast?

The main cast of “Fire Country” includes Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer. Newcomers include Jared Padalecki and Leven Rambin.

Watch the trailer