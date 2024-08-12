Jared Padalecki Joins ‘Fire Country’ in Guest Arc That Could Spawn His Own Spin-Off

Jared Padalecki has already found his next TV project.

The former “Walker” star has been cast in a guest arc for the upcoming third season of CBS’s “Fire Country,” TheWrap has learned. The appearance will be a three-episode stint with backdoor potential to spin off into a new series led by Padalecki.

He will play Camden, “a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Max Thieriot) raw talent.”

Should the actor’s guest spot blossom into a new series, it would mark the third in the franchise. Morena Baccarin’s “Sheriff Country” — which also launched out of an episode in the main series — is slated to premiere in the 2025-26 season.

“Fire Country” follows Thieriot’s Bode Donovan as a convict who’s earned a shortened sentence by working on a prison release firefighting program that takes him back to his California hometown.

The “Supernatural” and “Gilmore Girls” alum’s schedule freed up after the CW unceremoniously cancelled his “Walker” reboot after four seasons and a prequel, despite it being one of the most-viewed shows for the network. He announced the news himself back in May on social media.

“Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs … WITH THE FANS!” Padalecki wrote. “In this world, home isn’t a ‘place;’ it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.

“Fire Country” Season 3 premieres Oct. 18 on CBS.