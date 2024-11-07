Fire broke out at Mark Wahlberg’s new Mexican Restaurant Flecha Cantina the night before its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Las Vegas, but a spokesperson said there were no injuries.

The fire started Tuesday in a fire pit and traveled onto the patio. By the time emergency responders arrived, the building was evacuated and sprinklers were seemingly automatically turned on.

Footage of the scene was captured in video and uploaded online. In some of the clips, the restaurants fire alarm can be heard as officers surrounded the establishment.

The fire started on the patio, according to a witness. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dD2BiJE6jU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 7, 2024

In a reported statement to People, a Flecha spokesperson said the fire ignited after a “defective fire pit caught on fire on the bottom of it.”

“The fire crew came and put it out right away,” the spokesperson added. “No damage at all in the interior restaurant. The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it. Thankfully no one was injured.”

After a sprinkler company recharged the system, the restaurant was back open at 7 p.m.

The incident happened the night before Walhberg was slated to attend the restaurant’s ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Wednesday. Flecha has been open since Sept. 14. The magazine reports the ceremony will go on as planned.

This is the second Flecha Cantina Wahlhberg has opened, following the success of his first location in Huntington Beach, Calif., which opened back in June.