FireAid Benefit Concert Available to Stream for 1 Full Year, Donations Matched Dollar for Dollar

The FireAid Benefit concert, which took place on Jan. 30 to raise funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, will be available to stream for one full year. Plus, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie will match every streaming donation made dollar for dollar.

On-demand access has been extended due to overwhelming demand and will be available on FireAid streaming partners including Prime Video, Apple TV, iHeart, KTLA+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock/NBCNewsNow, Sirius XM, TikTok, Veeps and YouTube. The extension will help to continue fundraising efforts through FireAidLA.org, organizers announced on Friday.

The FireAid concert had more than 30 artists perform between the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in L.A. The shows featured performances from SoCal artists like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, with initial estimates indicating the event brought in over $100 million dollars. That includes ticket sales for both venues, sponsorships, merchandise sales and donations from the public, including private gifts from the Azoff family, the Eagles, Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and U2.

FireAid funds will be used to support both immediate assistance and long-term recovery efforts for communities affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee, composed of longtime L.A.-region philanthropic leaders with deep relationships in the non-profit community, have been working to identify key areas of need for maximum impact. Led by the Annenberg Foundation, the committee has also been researching the handling of other fire disasters, such as those in Maui and Northern California. The first phase of grants is expected to be awarded by mid-February.

The six-hour benefit concert was streamed live by 50 million viewers. Green Day opened the concert with lifelong Angeleno Eilish. Nirvana reunited with Joan Jett, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet filling Kurt Cobain’s lead vocal spot. Perry brought the Intuit Dome to their feet with resilient hits like “Roar” and SoCal anthem “California Girls.” And Lady Gaga closed out the show with an original song for fire victims.

The concert also featured heartfelt stories from fire victims and Stevie Nicks paused her set to deliver a speech about her own Palisades community, her neighbors and her 1938 wooden house that survived.

FireAid was a collaborative effort led by Shelli and Irving Azoff, Live Nation and the Los Angeles Clippers, with Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet serving as executive producer and Rick Krim as talent producer.

The presenting partners of FireAid were Kaiser Permanente, Live Nation and Scopely, whose support helped inspire more than 50 brands to contribute to this critical cause, including Diamond Partners – American Express, AT&T, Capital Group, Netflix, Snap Inc., U.S. Bank, UBS, Venmo and Visa Foundation; Gold Partners – AEG Presents, DIRECTV, Goldman Sachs, HBO, Intuit, Starbucks, YouTube and the Verizon Foundation; and Silver Partners – CalHOPE, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, JPMorganChase, Salesforce, Schuman Family Foundation, SiriusXM, Sony Honda Mobility, Spotify and TikTok.