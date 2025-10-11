First BAFTA North America Awards Postponed to 2026

BAFTA North America has postponed its first-ever BAFTA Honours ceremony until fall 2026, the organization announced Saturday. No reason was given for the delay.

The event, originally scheduled for Nov. 2, 2025, was designed to recognize one honoree each from the film, television and video game industries. In a statement, BAFTA North America confirmed the delay and said additional details will be announced in the coming months.

“We are excited to bring BAFTA Honours to Los Angeles next year and present the iconic BAFTA mask to three distinguished individuals across Film, TV and Games,” the organizsation said in a statement to Variety.

The new honors were intended to strengthen BAFTA’s presence in the U.S. and formally include gaming alongside its traditional film and television awards.

BAFTA North America has recently expanded its outreach to the gaming community through appearances at Games for Change in New York and Unreal Fest in Orlando, and by forming a new BAFTA Games North America Committee.

According to the updated events calendar, the BAFTA Honours will now follow other major BAFTA celebrations in 2026.