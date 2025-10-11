First BAFTA North America Awards Postponed to 2026

The event honoring TV, film and video games was originally scheduled for Nov. 2

The BAFTA Awards
NEWPORT, WALES – OCTOBER 05: A general view of the BAFTA Cyrmu Awards backstage at the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards, held at the ICCW on October 5, 2025 in Newport, Wales.. (Photo by Maxine Howells/BAFTA/BAFTA via Getty Images)

BAFTA North America has postponed its first-ever BAFTA Honours ceremony until fall 2026, the organization announced Saturday. No reason was given for the delay.

The event, originally scheduled for Nov. 2, 2025, was designed to recognize one honoree each from the film, television and video game industries. In a statement, BAFTA North America confirmed the delay and said additional details will be announced in the coming months.

“We are excited to bring BAFTA Honours to Los Angeles next year and present the iconic BAFTA mask to three distinguished individuals across Film, TV and Games,” the organizsation said in a statement to Variety.

The new honors were intended to strengthen BAFTA’s presence in the U.S. and formally include gaming alongside its traditional film and television awards.

BAFTA North America has recently expanded its outreach to the gaming community through appearances at Games for Change in New York and Unreal Fest in Orlando, and by forming a new BAFTA Games North America Committee.

According to the updated events calendar, the BAFTA Honours will now follow other major BAFTA celebrations in 2026.

Read Next
'Tron: Ares' Keeps Box Office Running Lukewarm With $35 Million Opening

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments