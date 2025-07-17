‘Fixed’ Red Band Trailer Gives a Taste of Just How Naughty Netflix’s Animated Dog Comedy Is

Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-rated animated dog comedy “Fixed” is nearly here.

The movie, which was stuck in limbo after original distributor New Line Cinema backed down following the film’s completion, will arrive on Netflix on August 13. And ahead of the movie’s debut, the streamer has released a red band trailer, which you can watch below. Make sure the kids are out of the room, as it definitely leans into the movie’s outrageousness.

In “Fixed,” a dog named Bull (voiced by Adam Devine) is facing his day of reckoning – the day that he is fixed. Convinced that it’s an act of mutilation (and that his human family doesn’t love him), he heads out on a hedonistic voyage with some of his best dog pals (Idris Elba, Fred Armisen and Bobby Moynihan) for one last hurrah. It’s absolutely insane and yet oddly sweet, like if “Lady and the Tramp” was mixed with Spike Lee’s “The 25th Hour.”

The movie, which was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and animated by Renegade Animation and Lightstar Studios, was completed back in 2022, for an intended 2023 release. After New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, backed away from releasing the movie, Sony shopped it around, and it eventually came to land at Netflix, which has partnered with Sony on everything from “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” to the recent sensation “Kpop Demon Hunters.” (There are plenty of new projects in the pipeline between the studios, including a “Ghostbusters” animated feature.)

“Fixed” finally had its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year and will be the closing film of the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal in early August. It’s “Fixed’s” time now.

“Fixed” arrives on Netflix, ready for adoption, on August 13.