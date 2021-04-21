‘Floor Is Lava’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of the game show “Floor Is Lava,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The 10-episode game show debuted in June 2020 and challenged teams to navigate rooms “flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers,” according to Netflix’s description. “Yes, really.”

Hosted by Rutledge Wood, the show drew attention for its zany concept, which earned comparisons to shows like “Holey Moley” and “Wipeout.” It quickly hit the top of Netflix’s own top 10 list, with 37 million member households tuning in within the first four weeks.

“There’s something really primal about it,” executive producer Irad Eyal said in a Fast Company interview about the show. “Cave people kids probably played a version of this jumping from rock to log. Or over real lava. And you can play it anywhere. Even in quarantine.”

Anthony Carbone is showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Caroline Baumgard and Anthony Storm of A. Smith & Co. Productions and Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath of Haymaker (West).

Variety first reported the news of the renewal.