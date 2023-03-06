Florence + the Machine lead vocalist Florence Welch has teased an upcoming collaboration with Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”

“So happy I got picked for the team this year @yellowjackets96,” Welch tweeted Monday alongside a video of her sifting through delicate lace dresses until she lays her eyes on a yellow and navy letterman jacket with “Yellowjackets” embroidered onto the back and throws it on top of her pale pink gown.

With “Yellowjackets” Season 2 just around the corner — the drama makes its debut March 26 on Showtime — it’s unclear if the indie rock star is hinting at a musical collaboration or another formal role in the series.

So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸 @yellowjackets96 pic.twitter.com/LyNL3w5QRm — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 6, 2023

While a representative for Welch did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, an individual with knowledge of the series confirmed there would be news coming later this week.

“Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey recently teased the “crazy” upcoming second season to TheWrap, noting that she was taken aback by the series’ quickly evolving second episode.

“It’s crazy,” Lynskey told TheWrap at Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards. “Episode 1, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is a good progression,’ [but] Episode 2, I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?This is nuts.’”

While Lynskey plays Shauna in the Showtime series, Lynskey noted that the teen version of her character, played by Sophie Nélisse, faced extreme demands on set, saying, “What they’re asking of the young cast, especially Sophie … this year is — it’s a lot.”

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere March 24 for Showtime subscribers before airing on the network on March 26. “Yellowjackets” is available to stream on the Showtime app, on demand for Showtime subscribers or on Hulu with the Showtime add-on.