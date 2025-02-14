New ‘Flow’ Trailer Features Praise From Wes Anderson, Guillermo del Toro, Barry Jenkins as Film Hits Max | Exclusive

“Flow” is home.

The bold animated feature, nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar along with the Best International Feature Film Oscar, became available to stream on Max on Friday and will be on linear HBO on Saturday, Feb. 15. And to mark the occasion, TheWrap a brand-new trailer that features high praise from filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Alexander Payne, Guillermo del Toro, Barry Jenkins, Bill Hader and more. You can watch it below.

If you haven’t seen “Flow,” it is set in a world that has suffered an apocalyptic flood. A band of animals, including a cat, capybara and ring-tailed lemur, attempt to navigate this new world – to survive through something they have never experienced before. What makes the movie particularly magical is that it is completely wordless; the animals are allowed to just be animals and make animal noises. It is really beautiful and moving.

Gints Zilbalodis’ film, which has been a critical darling since its debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last summer, was created using free, over-the-counter software, which makes it aspirational as well.

It also won the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature (Independent) and Best Writing for an Animated Feature. Additionally, it took home the Golden Globe, European Film Award, National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Films Critics Association awards for Best Animated Feature. Besides its Oscar noms, it is currently nominated for the BAFTA for Best Animated Film and Best Children’s and Family Film, the César for Best Animated Film, the ACE Eddie and the Art Directors Guild Award.

Additionally, it was just announced that “Flow” would enter the Criterion Collection later this year as a deluxe 4K release. (Incredibly, it will be only the eighth animated feature to enter the collection.)

It’s clear from this trailer, which features ringing endorsements from cinema’s boldest and most accomplished voices, that “Flow” has really made its mark. And if you haven’t seen it yet, get ready. It might be your new favorite movie.