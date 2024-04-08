Landing man on the moon was a daunting task, but in the first trailer for “Fly Me to the Moon,” it appears it’s even harder to market the whole endeavor. Enter: Scarlett Johansson.

The new film from Apple Original Films and Columbia Pictures follows the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, but the trailer opens on a fiery meet-cute between Johansson’s Kelly Jones and NASA launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum). And, we do mean “fiery” literally, as Kelly’s book catches fire, only for the flames to get bigger when she pours alcohol on it.

Flash forward a bit, and it appears Kelly tracks down Cole at his job, because she felt a connection. No, she’s only kidding. It turns out, she’s actually a marketing executive who’s brought in to help NASA’s public image.

Cole isn’t thrilled about it, especially when Kelly starts recasting his crew for commercial spots — including himself. And, when the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Kelly’s instructed to stage a fake moon landing as a back-up plan.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, Johansson serves as a producer on the film in addition to starring in it, producing alongside Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn and Sarah Schechter.

Starring alongside Johansson and Tatum are Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson and more. The film hits theaters on July 12.

You can watch the full trailer for “Fly Me to the Moon” in the video above.