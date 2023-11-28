Food Network and Guy Fieri Strike 3-Year Exclusive Deal

The agreement covers new episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions”

Guy Fieri
Chef Guy Fieri who was honored with the 2,664th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Food Network has struck a new three-year exclusive deal with one of its top celebrities, Guy Fieri.

New episodes of Fieri’s beloved shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions” will be included in this agreement. Fieri will also continue to take an active role in the development and production of his own series through his Knuckle Sandwich production banner.

“Recognized everywhere he goes, there is only one Guy Fieri,” Betsy Ayala, head of content for food at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “Guy’s love of food, restaurants and the chefs behind the dishes, combined with his extraordinary passion for crafting series with stories that resonate make extending this partnership a clear choice in our mission to deliver to viewers more of what they love.”

“For nearly two decades, Food Network has been my home and continuing to create great TV within the Warner Bros. Discovery universe is exactly where I want to be,” added Fieri in a press release. “Food is our most universal language so being able to unite people through highlighting chefs, restaurateurs and the folks dishing out incredible meals all over this country and world is a privilege and responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

Fieri first appeared on the network in 2006 after winning Season 2 of “The Next Food Network Star.” His name has since become synonymous with the network. The celebrity restauranteur even won a Daytime Emmy for his partnership with the network, taking home the award for Outstanding Special Class Special for “Guy Fieri’s Family Reunion” in 2013.

He’s also starred in and produced “Guy’s Big Bite,” “Guy Off the Hook,” “Guy Fieri’s Road Show,” “Guy’s Family Road Trip,” “Guy and Hunter’s European Vacation” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” in addition to numerous holiday specials and guest appearances.

A chef holds a container with food in it, wears a chef jacket, and stands in front of cookware in a kitchen. He has light-toned skin.
Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years.

