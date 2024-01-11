Food Network Chef Darnell Ferguson Arrested on Charges of Strangulation and Burglary

Food Network host Darnell Ferguson, who hosts “Superchef Grudge Match,” was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday and booked on multiple charges, including strangulation, burglary and terroristic threatening, according to local media reports.

Reps for Ferguson and Food Network did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections lists Ferguson as having been booked on Jan. 9 shortly before 4 p.m.

The charges against him include felony burglary and strangulation, misdemeanor assault, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief and theft, according to the Courier Journal.

He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 bond, the newspaper reports. He was also ordered not to contact the alleged victim.

The woman, who has not been named, was issued a protective order against Ferguson on Jan. 2.. She said that Ferguson had entered her home without her permission, where he punched holes in the wall, broke a door before allegedly strangling her and threatening to kill her.

According to court documents obtained by the Courier Journal, Ferguson had already been ordered to have limited contact with the woman in August.

Ferguson is due back in court on Jan. 18.

Before becoming a Food Network star, Ferguson owned the restaurants Superchefs and Tha Drippin Crab in Louisville.

The second season of “Superchef Grudge Match,” which he hosts, premiered in December. He previously co-hosted Season 25 of “Worst Cooks in America” and was a frequent judge on “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.” He also competed on “Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions.”