‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 Trailer Promises a Gold Rush in Space (Video)

“For All Mankind” Season 4 is nearly here. And a trailer that just played on the first day of New York Comic Con (where they’re also screening the first episode of the new season) gives us our first taste of what’s to come. Watch it above.

If you’ve never seen “For All Mankind” — created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi — it’s an alternate history tale of the space race. The first season was set during the race to the moon, with America training a group of female astronauts and Russia getting there first.

Each subsequent season has moved further away from actual history while still incorporating details from real life. And, crucially, each season is set a decade after the previous season, meaning that old-age makeup technology is constantly being put to the test. (Sometimes it works better than others.)

As the trailer reveals, this season is set in 2003 (hence the use of Franz Ferdinand’s jangly single “Take Me Out,” which in our reality wasn’t released until 2004) with various space factions — including America, Russia and private corporations — all vying for a mineral-rich asteroid discovered outside of Mars. Of course, according to the official synopsis, “simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

The footage showcases the show’s typical mixture of thrilling set pieces and heady philosophical and political concerns, which will no doubt be amplified given where the series left off at the end of Season 3. (Don’t worry, no spoilers here!)

This season, Daniel Stern, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing and Svetlana Efremova join returning satrs Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña.

This latest season of “For All Mankind” debuts on Apple TV+ on Nov. 10, with one new episode weekly every Friday through Jan. 12, 2024.