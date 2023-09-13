“For All Mankind” finally has an official teaser for Season 4, and it’s clear Helios Aerospace is ramping up recruitment for game-changers to join the independent agency and travel to Mars.

In the teaser for the sci-fi drama series, which will return for its fourth installment on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 10 with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, Helios shows off its global partnerships and loyal recruits who work to “find new hope” for generations to come.

“They say we’re running out of resources, that we won’t be able to fix things,” a booming voice representing Helios said in the teaser. “Well, they don’t know that we are the resources. So when the universe calls, Helios answers.”

Spotlighting beaming smiles on spaceships and on Mars, the ad reassures potential recruits that “We all want to find our place in this universe,” while teasing, “Your destiny awaits.”

The official logline is as follows: “Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña return for the fourth season while the show introduces new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television, Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert serve as creators and executive producers of “For All Mankind” with Nedivi and Wolpert also serving as showrunners. Additional EPs include David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Tall Ship Productions’ Maril Davis.