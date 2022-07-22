‘For All Mankind’ Renewed by Apple for Season 4

“For All Mankind,” Apple TV+’s popular alternative-history space drama series, was renewed Friday for a fourth season, it was revealed at Comic-Con. The news comes a little over a month after Season 3’s premiere.

“Since 1969, #ForAllMankind has journeyed from Earth to the Moon to Mars. The adventure will continue on Apple TV+,” the streamer’s Twitter account wrote.

In one giant leap for the series, “For All Mankind” has also toppled its streaming counterpart “Ted Lasso” as Apple TV+’s most in-demand show. Co-created by “Outlander’s” Ronald D. Moore as well as Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, “For All Mankind” imagines a world where the global space race never ended, and the Soviets had placed the first human on the moon instead. Season 3 raced ahead in time to the early ’90s, with NASA, the USSR and an unexpected new player within the private sector setting their sights on sending astronauts to Mars.

While Season 3 will wrap up August 12 and no details have yet been revealed about what’s next in store for the show, each season thus far has been set in a different time period, beginning with the premiere season’s ’70s storyline. It’s possible that Season 4 could take place post-1990s.

“This promise of a future from sci-fi is usually overreached,” Nedivi said in a recent interview with TheWrap. “And I think in our show, because we have the opportunity to actually show change as it happens, we’re able to, as much as possible, ground that change.”

The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten and Jodi Balfour. Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Edi Gathegi round out the ensemble. All except for Dorman were present at the panel announcement.

Executive producers are Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert and Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie. Sony Pictures Television produces the series, which is showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert.