Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement.

Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant.

Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival.

A 19-year-old male from Corona was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and an 18-year-old female from Corona died at the scene. Police have not identified the victims, pending notification of the next of kin.

“A firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene were discovered,” the statement said. “The firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder.”

Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. He was booked at Riverside Presley Detention Center and is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

“We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation,” a representative for Regal Cinemas said in a statement to TheWrap. “Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”

Corona PD says anyone with information about the shooting should call 951-736-2330, option 3, or Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916, or email Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.