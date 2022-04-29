Former AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan’s Pay Jumped to $15.2 Million in 2021, Interim Boss Matthew Blank Made $6.9 Million

Former AMC Networks CEO and president Josh Sapan earned $15.2 million in 2021 as he transitioned out of the CEO role and into an executive vice chairman spot. Meanwhile, his interim CEO replacement, former Showtime boss Matthew Blank, took home $6.9 million in 2021.

Sapan stepped down as CEO in September of last year. His pay jumped notably from when he made $11.8 million in 2020. And while his base salary of $2 million has remained static over the last three years, Sapan received extra stock awards in 2021 to the tune of $7.8 million and $5.3 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

Interim CEO Blank’s salary was $630,000 for 2021, but he also netted $4.5 million in stock awards and $1.6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Blank began in his role in September as Sapan exited.

Former Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll was the second highest grossing executive for the year, making $8.2 million and jumping from $6.6 million the year prior. He stepped down from his role on October 1, 2021.

As for CFO Christina Spade, in November she was promoted to also serve as COO to replace Carroll while retaining her CFO title, and she was not designated an executive until mid-January of last year. Her pay for the year was disclosed at $7 million, which includes a base salary of a little over $1 million.

The publicly traded AMC Networks consists of AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films, as well as streaming offerings AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

Sapan was around in the CEO role when AMC was still American Movie Classics and aired primarily classic films before he led its expansion to help it become known for prestige TV like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.” With his exit last year, some analysts speculated that the company could be ripe for acquisition.