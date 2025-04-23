Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide Was Pregnant When She Died, According to Death Certificate

Former child star Sophie Nyweide was pregnant when she was found dead last week, according to the actress’ death certificate from the Vermont Department of Health, as obtained and reviewed by TheWrap.

The 24-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area along the banks of the Roaring Branch River in Bennington, Vermont, on April 14. TMZ was the first to report her pregnancy.

Vermont police said that a person who was with her called 911 to report that she was unresponsive. Less than an hour later, first responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

“An individual was present with Nyweide at the time of her death and they are cooperating with investigators,” Bennington police said. “The same individual was the person who contacted 911, summoning assistance for Nyweide.”

A now-deleted obituary shared by her family said, “She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her.”

The obit also noted her trusting nature that led people to take “advantage” of her and that she “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death” and that she “was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

Nyweide made her screen debut as the title character in Alejandro Gómez Monteverde’s 2006 drama “Bella,” going on to play the daughter of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal in 2009’s “Mammoth.” She also appeared in “Noah,” Noah Baumbach’s “Margot at the Wedding” and a 2007 episode of “Law & Order.”

The cause and manner of her death have not yet been released but Bennington police have stated they are investigating whether her death was “a possible unintentional overdose” or whether foul play was involved.

The Bennington Banner reported that Nyweide was charged last November with one count of felony Fentanyl trafficking and was facing a possible 30-year sentence if found guilty. She had previously pleaded guilty to narcotic possession in September 2024 and was given a suspended sentence and probation.

Nyweide’s mother is Shelly Gibson, who starred in “All My Children” and “St. Elsewhere.”