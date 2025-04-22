Sophie Nyweide, Former ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Noah’ Child Actor, Dies at 24

Sophie Nyweide, the former child actor who appeared in Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” and played the daughter of Michelle Williams’ character in “Mammoth,” has died, according to an obituary her family published on Legacy. She was 24.

Nyweide also played a small role in Noah Baumbach’s 2007 film “Margot at the Wedding.” Her obituary says she died April 13 and does not specify the exact cause, though her family wrote that she “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.”

Her mother, the actress Shelly Gibson who appeared on “St. Elsewhere” and “Law & Order,” posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram over the weekend, writing: “RIP, my Sophie. She graced us for far too short a time. My daughter was a light for all who met her. For those us of who were truly close with Sophie, we are gutted and will need a long time to get over her passing. I know I never will. God I love my daughter. I want her back. Fly high sweetheart – you always could.”

Born in Vermont, Nyweide was a competitive snowboarder who got her first role in the 2007 film “Bella,” spending much of her time in New York City. Her most recent credit was from 2015, the year after she played the youngest daughter of Noah (Russell Crowe) in Aronofsky’s epic.

“Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth (literally – she danced as she moved!),” her family wrote in her obituary. “She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor … she seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relished from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being.”

The obit also described her as “a kind and trusting girl … this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.”

It notes the efforts of “those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her” but could not.

“She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death,” the obit continues. “She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life. … Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better.”

The family asks for donations to the anti-sexual violence organization RAINN in lieu of flowers or gifts.