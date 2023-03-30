Former Marvel Comics Boss Joe Quesada Signs First-Look Film, TV Deal With Amazon

Amazon Studios has signed an exclusive first look deal with former Marvel Editor-In-Chief Joe Quesada, the company announced on Thursday.

Under the deal Quesada will be developing series and films for Prime Video, with a particular focus on adapting existing and new comic book IP.

“Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today,” Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development, Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can’t wait to see what he brings to life next.”

Quesada added: “I can’t begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family. From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King, and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they’re creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I’m surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I’m certain will be quickly imitated.”

