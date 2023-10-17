Jeanell English describes a series of “micro- and macro- aggressions” that contributed to her stepping down as the executive vice president of impact and inclusion for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a Tuesday guest essay for the Los Angeles Times.

English first accepted the newly created role in July of 2022 before resigning a year later. During her time in the position, she led several changes in the Academy, including implementing the Representation and Inclusion Standards for Best Picture consideration.

“My successes ultimately came at a cost — to my mental and physical health, my personal life, my joy. And what is life without joy?” English wrote in the Times.

English noted that in her job for the Academy, “I sat in the crossfire between the communities I was advocating for and those I was calling on to champion change. On both sides, there was fear.” Specifically, she outlined that fear revolved around change, losing relevance, losing money and being canceled and that it created an “impasse.”

“It fueled a scarcity mind-set, as opposed to one of abundance. It prevented artists, executives, advocates and allies from being able to sincerely listen to understand without becoming defensive,” English wrote. “And it provoked resistance to collaboration and creative thinking, a stance that has slowed or halted shifts not only at the Academy but across the entire industry. Prioritizing DEAI is not the zero-sum game it is often perceived to be.”

English went on to reveal that she was the target of “a steady flux of micro- and macro-aggressions” and that she was often challenged both publicly and privately.

“I felt the pressure of remaining thoughtful, poised and articulate while coaching, counseling and responding to the needs of my colleagues also from marginalized communities and nursing my own wounds,” English wrote. There’s a long history of Black women being unfairly judged and monitored for their professionalism, particularly in the workplace.

English spoke out about her departure as Hollywood continues to see Black women leaving diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion positions in notable numbers. Ultimately, it was the 2023 Oscars that led to English leaving her job. Seeing the work of Black female artists once again go largely unrecognized at Hollywood’s biggest awards show was “another reminder of how far our industry still has to go.”

English ended her guest column with a series of questions people in leadership positions need to ask themselves before implementing diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion positions.

English’s departure is another chapter in the Oscars long and thorny history with diversity. In 2015, the awards ceremony came under fire for its lack of creators and stars of color, prompting the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. During this time it was also revealed that people of color were underrepresented as Oscars voters, a problem the Academy has since attempted to correct.