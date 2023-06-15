Former UTA Agent Peter DeSantis Joins 33 & West as Head of Talent and Music Crossover (Exclusive)

Former UTA agent Peter DeSantis is joining independent talent agency 33 & West as Head of Talent and Music Crossover, the agency announced on Thursday.

The agency specializes in the representation and development of musicians, comedians, and film and television entertainment professionals. Per 33 & West, the newly created position supports their rapid growth and roster of talent looking to crossover into different mediums to expand their brand, build new audiences, and increase their reach across multiple platforms.

“The artists on our roster and who we seek to work with possess a unique harmony of talent and imagination, and who, with guidance and experience like Peter’s, can provide clients within our ecosystem the extraordinary opportunity to transcend boundaries and cross over into different mediums,” JJ Cassiere, Co-Founder of 33 & West said in a statement. “Peter’s background aligns perfectly with our vision for growing the agency and he will be able to provide tremendous value to our current clients who are ready to expand beyond their roots.”

“This is a very exciting time to be part of a thriving agency where there’s an opportunity for creative freedom and close-knit collaboration driven by an entrepreneurial spirit,” DeSantis added. “I am thrilled and very grateful to embark on this new journey with JJ, Dan, Matt and everyone at 33 & West.”

During his tenure at UTA, DeSantis served as a Music Crossover Agent who worked with and brokered film and TV deals for the likes of Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Travis Bennett, Action Bronson, Alex Aiono, Princess Nokia, Jeremih, Russell Peters, Jesus Trejo, Gary Owen, and others. As an integral member of UTA’s Music Crossover Department, which he helped develop and launch in 2016, he was responsible for crafting the careers of actors, musicians, and stand-up comedians to expand their profile and visibility across Film and TV.

Founded by JJ Cassiere, Matt Pike and Dan Rozenblum 33 & West’s client roster includes musical acts Santa Fe Klan, Dance Gavin Dance, Devo; Comedians Eddie Griffin, Eric D’Alessandro and Masood Boomgaard; Film directors Julie Pacino and SpiderOne, among others.